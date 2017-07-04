UMPI recognizes members of local-area Dean’s List

PRESQUE ISLE - Two hundred and ninety-one students at the University of Maine at Presque Isle have been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester, according to Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost.

Named to the honors list was Chenoa Taylor-Dorothea Jackson, Wilton.

Named to the high honors list was Christine Louise Lewis, Wilton.

Named to the highest honors list were Solomon Fast, Phillips and Sully Tyler Jackson, Wilton.