Unable to meet, North Chesterville Extension Homemakers continue to help community

CHESTERVILLE - Although the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers have not been allowed to have their regular monthly meetings, it does not mean they have not been involved in community concerns.

The organization realized that Chesterville children were not in school and receiving their normal lunches.

Although the school district has been covering the week days there was still a need for Saturdays. A number of volunteers, along with NCEH members, decided to fill that gap. Volunteers took turns providing non-food and food supplies, working the table wearing face masks and gloves to make sandwiches and pack lunch bags, while others baked at home and dropped off individually wrapped goodies. It was a community effort.

NCEH was also concerned that 11 graduating seniors from Chesterville were not able to enjoy the activities and recognition that seniors usually experience. Members wanted the students to know that people care and want to recognize their many achievements. Therefore, this year, the NCEH are gifting the graduating seniors a VISA gift card. We wish them and all graduating seniors the very best in their future endeavors!