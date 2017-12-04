Underwearness Project joins UWTVA

Please join us in welcoming the Tri-Valley United Way to the Western Maine Underwearness Project family. We have partnered with the Tri-Valley United Way as a distribution partner.

With this partnership, we are now able to reach all of Franklin County. The Tri-Valley United Way has an established network of food pantries, schools and other organizations that support people in need. Our next step is to broaden our collection area in the Franklin County with more drop box locations.

We are now gearing up for our 2017-2018 winter campaign that will run from Dec. through Feb. The winter campaign will also help Santa get needed new underclothes under the tree.

You can find Drop boxes at these locations

Dugout Bar & Grill in Farmington

Tranten’s Market in Kingfield

Strong Town Hall

Reny’s in Farmington & Madison

Phillips Public Library

H&R Block in Farmington

Wilton Public Library

You don’t need a reason to help somebody…one pair at a time.

Find us on Facebook at Western Maine Underwearness Project