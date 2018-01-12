United Dodgeball Tournament Jan. 20

FARMINGTON - Next Saturday, Jan. 20, United Way will be partnering with United Insurance to put on a good, old-fashioned dodgeball tournament. The game will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be held at the University of Maine at Farmington Fitness Center.

This will be a double elimination event. Teams should be 6 to 10 players (adult teams will be 15 years and older, youth teams younger than 15 years old) and registration will be $100 per team.

Teams do not have to be just employees, they can include spouses, children, friends, etc.

For more information, or to register, call 778-5048 or email finance@uwtva.org