United Way invites community to prepare backpacks for needy students

FARMINGTON - On Aug. 15, United Way staff and volunteers will work to stuff up to 600 backpacks with necessary school supplies for children in the greater Franklin County area who may not otherwise have what they need for a successful school year. The event will be combined with the kickoff for the annual fundraising campaign at LEAP Inc.’s new office addition at 313 Farmington Falls Road.

Volunteers will help get the backpacks ready and celebrate the start of a new fundraising campaign. Money raised throughout the year will directly support 17+ community partners and several initiatives in the local area, including LEAP's DREAM program, SeniorsPlus' Meals on Wheels, community rides through Western Maine Transportation, sliding scale fees at Community Dental, the Hope Fund, and so much more. This year’s campaign theme is: 'Be a Superhero!' It does not take as much as one might think to be a superhero:

$1/week provides more than 300 lbs of food for a local food pantry

$5/week helps 5 domestic violence survivors rebuild their lives

$10/week provides a better future for 5 children through the Hope Fund or 35 backpacks filled with school supplies for area children!

And of course, time is just as valuable as money…volunteer!

Festivities and preparing backpacks will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to attend the Tri-Chamber BBQ at Wilson Lake Inn in Wilton from 5 to 7 p.m. The first 100 volunteers will receive a free LIVE UNITED t-shirt, swag bags and more. Carbon Catering will be there to provide delicious wood fired pizza and locally sourced food. Free refreshments, popsicles and popcorn will be available as well. LEAP will be providing tours of their new office facility. This addition allows them, for the first time, to have offices, training facilities and administration in one location.

For more information about the Packs for Progress stuffing and campaign kickoff event, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.