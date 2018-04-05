United Way of the Tri-Valley Area announces 2018 community partners

FARMINGTON - At the beginning of each year, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area routinely gathers volunteer community members to meet with the difficult task of investing in Community Partners with the money raised throughout the year.

It’s difficult in that there is often more need than there is money to invest, and this year is no exception. United Way is honored to support the good work in this community through these partners. This year’s Community Partners include:

Catholic Charities

Community Dental

Franklin County Children’s Task Force

Healthy Community Coalition

LEAP, Inc

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties

Rural Community Action Ministry

Safe Voices

SeniorsPlus

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – CAC

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – School

United Methodist Economic Ministry

Western Maine Community Action

Western Maine Homeless Outreach

Western Maine Transportation Services

Work First

For more information on 211 and the services that it provides visit their website can be found at www.211maine.org or feel free to just dial 211. For more information about United Way, please visit the website at www.uwtva.org, call at (207) 778-5048, visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) or come visit at 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.