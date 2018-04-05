United Way of the Tri-Valley Area announces 2018 community partners
FARMINGTON - At the beginning of each year, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area routinely gathers volunteer community members to meet with the difficult task of investing in Community Partners with the money raised throughout the year.
It’s difficult in that there is often more need than there is money to invest, and this year is no exception. United Way is honored to support the good work in this community through these partners. This year’s Community Partners include:
Catholic Charities
Community Dental
Franklin County Children’s Task Force
Healthy Community Coalition
LEAP, Inc
Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties
Rural Community Action Ministry
Safe Voices
SeniorsPlus
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – CAC
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – School
United Methodist Economic Ministry
Western Maine Community Action
Western Maine Homeless Outreach
Western Maine Transportation Services
Work First
For more information on 211 and the services that it provides visit their website can be found at www.211maine.org or feel free to just dial 211. For more information about United Way, please visit the website at www.uwtva.org, call at (207) 778-5048, visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) or come visit at 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.
