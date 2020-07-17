United Way of the Tri-Valley Area announces Summer Experience

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is excited to offer this year’s Summer Experience. In light of the current pandemic, some adjustments to incorporate additional safety measures and precautions have been made. Only one session will run, July 27 – July 31 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. We are limiting participation to only eight students. This year the Summer Experience will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall on Middle Street. This will allow more space to physically distance during indoor times. United Way will offer face coverings, wipes and hand sanitizer, and of course encourage regular hand washing practices.

This experience is open to any student in Greater Franklin County (including Livermore and Livermore Falls) that will be going into 8th or 9th grade this Fall. United Way will provide lunch, snacks, drinks and mileage reimbursement to get kids to/from the program. There will be guest speakers, visits to partners, projects and volunteer opportunities.

Students will have the chance to:

Meet and socialize with peers (physically distanced, of course)

Learn about valuable community resources

Identify a need the student sees in the community

Begin to address the need with a Day of Impact project

Develop leadership skills (like communication skills, presentation skills, project management skills, budgeting skills and more)

Learn the value of volunteering

Implement a project on a budget

Learn that voice, input and actions are valuable and needed in the community

The program is sponsored by Skowhegan Savings Bank and Home Auto Group.

Interested students, parents, case managers, etc. should call 778-5048 for more information or to sign up over the phone.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.