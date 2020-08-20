United Way of the Tri-Valley Area backpack pick up

FARMINGTON - United Way's Packs for Progress initiative is well under way, with backpacks available for pick up next Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Packs can be picked up at the United Way’s office at 218 Fairbanks Road. Distribution will be set up outside, with social distancing and face coverings encouraged. Books donated by Susy Sanders, Twice Sold Tales and Literacy Volunteers will be available for free to build at home libraries.

Information is welcome to be shared with individuals who could benefit from this initiative. Applications are encouraged for accurate distribution, and can be found online at: https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/projects/packs-for-progress/packs-for-progress-application

For more information about the United Way, visit their website www.uwtva.org. Call (207) 778-5048; visit the office 218 Fairbanks Road, or check out Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram for up-to-date information