United Way of the Tri-Valley Area gears up for school with 8th annual Packs for Progress

FARMINGTON - While United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is still accepting applications for the 8th annual Packs for Progress initiative (visit us on line at https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/projects/packs-for-progress/packs-for-progress-application to fill out your application online), the non-profit is also preparing for pick up day.

Backpacks, filled with school supplies can be picked up at the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday August 24 and Tuesday August 25. A limited number of people will be allowed in the office at one time, observing six feet of physical distancing and regular sanitizing. Although ‘back to school’ may not look the same with the current pandemic, students will still need school supplies.

At this time, United Way is also collecting:

Younger children’s backpacks (L.L. Bean has once again donated 100 middle school and high school backpacks)

composition books

1 subject spiral notebooks

pocket tissue packs

individual hand sanitizers

1 inch 3-ring binders

Markers

colored pencils

pencils

pens

pencil sharpeners

pencil top erasers

Greater Franklin County has a high poverty rate and an even larger rate of students eligible for the free or reduced lunch program. Packs for Progress is an opportunity for parents to relieve even more of that economic burden while ensuring that their children will be ready for the school year. Due to the very generous donations and funding received last year, the United Way provided 614 backpacks to area children, as well as 17 Tools for Teacher totes (one to each public school). They hope to once again meet that demand with a goal of 700 backpacks. This year Packs for Progress is sponsored by The Dugout Bar & Grill, Franklin Savings Bank, Hilltop Collision Centers with support from Rotary, many individuals, and supply drives from Franklin Memorial Hospital, Medulla’s Hair Salon and more.

This year, the ‘stuffing event’ will be unable to take place. In an effort to still have 700+ backpacks ready to go, seven or eight mini-stuffing events will take place with businesses, groups, etc. who may want their organization or group to participate in a team building, community serving experience. Please contact Nichole at 778-5048 to schedule a time. Time may be scheduled the week of August 17 and will be at the General Storage at 553 Town Farm Road (right next to EL Vining). Thank you so much to Kathy and Joe Gregory for generously donating their storage unit for all our school supplies.

For more information about the United Way, visit their website www.uwtva.org. Call (207) 778-5048; visit the office 218 Fairbanks Road, or check out Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram for up-to-date information.