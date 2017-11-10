United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Great Charity Auction Nov. 18

FARMINGTON - The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is hosting the Great Charity Auction just in time for early holiday shopping. The signature event for United Way will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the North Dining Hall at University of Maine Farmington.

The auction is sponsored by Platinum Sponsor County Seat Realty; Gold Sponsor Franklin Savings Bank; Silver Sponsors The Dugout Bar and Grill; Full Bloom Hydroponics and State Farm Insurance Susan Terhune Agency; and Bronze Sponsors IEC Electrical & Data Services and Grimaldi Concrete Floors & Countertops. Franklin Printing, Sodexo, UMF and Adrian and Jeff Harris are also generous in-kind contributors.

This year, the festivities will begin on Monday, Nov. 13 with the second annual Facebook auction. Five items will be auctioned via Facebook each day (Monday-Friday) with bidding starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 9:59 a.m. the following day. To bid, just ‘like’ United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s Facebook page, then ‘comment’ with a bid on whatever items you want to bid on, in the comfort of your own home.

The silent and live auction begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 with an Early Bird Social, Silent Auction, and Live Auction Preview from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with, a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. The live auction begins at 6 p.m. with auctioneers Adrian and Jeff Harris.

Giving Thanks is the theme of this year’s auction. Items up for bid include, but are not limited to, dining and lodging packages, lakeside rentals, a signed Super Bowl football; other sports memorabilia, antiques; a trip to Italy, handmade guitar, tools, artwork, quilts, and much, much more. Many generous area businesses have provided gift certificates too. The theme is also reflected in many of the food choices served during the social hour, as well as the festive decorations.

Proceeds from the auction support the local, community-based programs supported by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. These include Literacy Volunteers and transportation services, food pantries, domestic violence prevention programs, and emergency fuel assistance.

The auction is free and open to the public and will be offering free childcare. For more information, or to donate items, please contact the United Way at 778-5048.