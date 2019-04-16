Apply for the Hope Fund through United Way

FARMINGTON - The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area wants to remind the community about the Hope Fund as we near the summer camp season. The purpose of the Hope Fund is to provide assistance for unmet needs of children in greater Franklin County by removing barriers for low-income children so they can engage in enriching experiences that they would not otherwise be able to participate in.

Because the intent of the Hope Fund is to raise aspirations for area youth and expose young people to opportunities they may not otherwise engage in, support will be considered for a broad range of activities. This includes but is not limited to: therapeutic recreation; athletic team participation and/or equipment; camps (including summer camps and those for special needs students); after school programs (i.e., in arts, robotics, etc.) and more. Funding could be used for registration fees and/or for equipment or materials needed to participate.

Applications are accepted each month (due by the last day of the month), and then reviewed by a committee of community members the first Thursday of the following month. Decisions are made, and checks are cut to organizations providing the activity. United Way established the Hope Fund in June of 2017 and has supported over 120 youth to-date with an average funding of $118. Families can apply once a year. Applications can be completed by parents, relatives, case managers, teachers, etc. and then faxed (779-0577), mailed (PO Box 126, Farmington 04938) or emailed (finance@uwtva.org) to United Way; attention Kendra Baker.

Assistance through the Hope Fund is determined by an application which is available by clicking the link below and at the United Way office, 218, Fairbanks Rd., Farmington.

For more information about United Way, call (207) 778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org or visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram pages.