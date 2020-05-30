United Way of the Tri-Valley kicks off Spring Spruce Up Sale

FARMINGTON - Due to the current pandemic, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has cancel the annual Mother’s Day Rose sale usually scheduled for early May. Instead, they will have a Virtual Spring Spruce Up Sale with garden-related items for sale on the UWTVA Facebook page. Items could be plants, seedlings, wind chimes, bird baths, garden decals, etc. and will begin being posted on June 8.

So far, the collection includes worm castings, up-cycled planters, garden decorations and more. Tune into the UWTVA Facebook page to stay updated on the sale. Payment for items can be mailed to PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938 or done right on line: www.uwtva.org/give.

For donations of garden items, call 778-5048. Pictures and/or the item should be given to UWTVA by June 4.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.