United Way utilizing Very Basics Fund to support food pantries, meet other needs

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area mobilized quickly to help its communities, friends and neighbors impacted by COVID-19. Through its Very Basics Fund, UWTVA has immediately funded the following organizations that applied:

Phillips Area Food Pantry - Food

RSU 9 - Volunteer incentives who are delivering food to students and coolers to keep food safe

Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard - Food

Community Concepts Incorporated- Transportation costs for food delivery to Head

Start families and supplies

Franklin County Children's Task Force - Food boxes for Greater Franklin County families during April school vacation

Greater Franklin Development Council - Food for Kingfield Elementary School families during April school vacation

Rangeley Lakes Regional School Student Assistance Program - Food and other needed supplies for families

According to United Way, more help is needed to meet the growing need. Please visit www.uwtva.org/give to make a donation today. Nonprofits (including schools, municipalities, civic organizations, and 501(c) 3 organizations) may apply here.

In addition, United Ways of Maine all have established designated funds related to COVID-19 response and have worked collaboratively with News Center Maine to raise money for its local funds through "Maine United." A telethon was held on April 9 raising $633,516. Many thanks to all individuals who contributed to Maine United and corporate sponsors who made matching opportunities possible: matching sponsors donated $100,000: Poland Spring ($50,000); Central Maine Power ($25,000) and Bangor Savings Bank ($25,000).

Additionally, Central Maine Power donated $175,000 to Meals on Wheels programs throughout the State of Maine which will also be distributed through United Ways of Maine.

One hundred percent of all donations go directly to support programs; there is no administrative fee taken.

United Way continues to seek volunteer mask makers. Volunteers have been busy, but the demand far exceeds the supply. Homemade masks can be dropped off in the bin outside the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington. Masks have already been distributed to LEAP, Inc.; Brookside Village via Foothills Management; University of Maine at Farmington students staying on campus and faculty; Health Reach Community Health Center in Kingfield, RSU 9 staff that requested mask, and individuals who are immuno-compromised or at risk.

United Way is also partnering with Franklin Savings Bank to collect items that are needed at this time: toilet paper, incontinence products, flushable wipes, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and gloves. Items can be dropped off at United Way in the box at the rear of the building.

In addition to fundraising, United Ways of Maine continue to support 211 - the 24/7 helpline - along with its partners the State of Maine and the Opportunity Alliance. Since March 1, 211 resource specialists have fielded more than 8,000 calls and texts directly related to COVID-19.

United Way is proud to once again to be leveraging the caring capacity of our community. Remember, we may not BE together, but we are IN this together.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!