United Way/Western Maine CA$H ready to help safely during pandemic



FARMINGTON - Tax season is almost here and due to the continuing pandemic United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, in a partnership with Western Maine CA$H, all IRS-certified volunteers will be preparing taxes virtually. What this means? We will not have a tax site at the University of Maine at Farmington this year, instead we will have three ways for tax filers to get started:

Call 778-7954 and schedule an appointment for our Scan & Go service. We will meet one-on-one with filers to get their tax paperwork, ID information, etc. scanned in. We will schedule a follow up appointment (by phone or in person) to review the completed return. Once reviewed and approved, we will e-file it as usual and tax return will be completed.

Call 778-7954 or visit our website at www.uwtva.org to get the link to scan/upload your own tax documents. We are partnering with GetYourRefund which is easy and user-friendly. It is as easy as taking a picture with your phone and uploading it to our secure cloud. You will be contacted with 72 hours of the upload to confirm that we have everything, and your taxes will be prepared virtually by our IRS-certified within a week.

Email freetaxprepservice@gmail.com to get the link to scan/upload your own tax documents. We are partnering with GetYourRefund which is easy and user-friendly. It is as easy as taking a picture with your phone and uploading it to our secure cloud. You will be contacted with 72 hours of the upload to confirm that we have everything, and your taxes will be prepared virtually by our IRS-certified within a week.

The Western Maine CA$H (Creating Assets, Savings & Hope) Coalition has been working hard in the off-season to try to plan and ensure we can do this safely this year. We have an amazing group of volunteers who are IRS-certified and ready to prepare your taxes. For Free!

This same process will apply for those needing a State of Maine return. This includes individuals with non-taxable income like Social Security, retirement, pensions [with no withholdings], SSI, SSD, etc. and who pay property tax or rent. The State of Maine offers Property Tax Fairness Credit and Sales Use Tax Credits which can range from $125 up to $1,200.

If your household made under $56,000 in 2020, our IRS- certified volunteers will prepare and e-file your taxes absolutely free! There is a detailed quality control process established to ensure that we maintain our high rate of successfully filed returns (our site has the lowest rejection rate in the State). Our volunteers will work hard to get you the best return possible and information on valuable resources in our community.

The CA$H Coalition's mission is directly in line with the goals of United Way by having community members volunteer their resources and time to help other members of the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin communities learn more about financial security and promoting financial education.

The Western Maine CA$H Coalition & United Way care about you and the community and are taking every precaution to offer this service safely in compliance with CDC Guidelines. United Way and Western Maine CA$H look forward to providing this free tax prep service.

To learn more about the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, and other locations, services and volunteer opportunities visit the State-wide CA$H website at www.cashmaine.org. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, check out the website at www.uwtva.org, the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwtva), call (207) 778-5048, or visit; 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.