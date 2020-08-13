United Way’s 4th annual COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk to be held Aug. 29

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s COLOR ME UNITED 5K Run/Walk will happen this year, with some modifications for safety and distancing. United Way cares about the community and is taking every precaution to host this event safely in compliance with Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The event will be held Aug. 29. The race will start at 9 a.m. in the Narrow Gauge Movie Theater parking lot on Front Street. The race will end there as well. Prizes will still be given out this year – come dressed as cool or funky, with a team or as an individual, to win the “best dressed” award.

Groups of 50 or fewer will be spread out across the parking lot and will have staggered starts. The bandanas included in the swag bags are great for keeping the color and water out of your face and can also serve as a face covering while waiting to start the race. There will be hand sanitizing stations available as well.

Interested walkers, runners, teams or individuals, etc. can register online at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=cunc7wjab&oeidk=a07eh5u6la6a5204599

for just $25, teams of five or more for $20/person. First 25 people to register receive a special appreciation gift. The route is well-marked and will travel Front Street, Main Street, Maple Ave, High Street and Anson Street.

Registration fee includes a white t-shirt, sunglasses, bandana, water, color pack, and other goodies to prepare participants for the experience. Proceeds from this race will be invested back into the community through efforts like the Hope Fund, Packs for Progress, community partners/programs like Meals on Wheels, food and fuel assistance and more. There will be prizes for largest team (LEAP holds that honor for the last three years), best dressed (past outfits have included butterfly wings, tutus, beanie hats and more), as well as prizes for the top three finishers in each age category. Timing services are provided by Randy Easter and Nat Steele and a photo backdrop is provided to take optional before/after pictures.

Volunteers are also needed to help on the day of the race. Volunteer activities include spraying water, throwing color/paint, crossing guards/assistants, route guides, set up/clean up, and handing out drinking water. T-shirts are provided by The Woodmill of Maine again this year. Oakhurst will once again be supplying chocolate milk.

United Way would like to thank the generous COLOR ME UNITED 5K sponsors: Thank you so much to PLATINUM sponsors Randy Keach Auto, Technology Solutions of Maine, OTIS Federal Credit Union, Franklin Savings Bank, State Farm Insurance, GOLD sponsors, The Wood Mill of Maine, SILVER sponsors Consolidated Communications and Full Bloom Hydroponics, BRONZE sponsor United Insurance/Shiretown Agency. In-kind sponsors include Oakhurst, Poland Spring, Black Bear Graphics, and Narrow-Gauge Cinemas. We look forward to making this another momentous event.

For more information about the COLOR ME UNITED 5k Walk/Run visit www.uwtva.org/color-run or visit United Way on Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.