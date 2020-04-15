University of Maine Cooperative Extension Homemakers make fabric masks

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Extension Homemakers have been responding to local requests for face masks, making a total of 180 facemasks so far.

Due to the COVID-19 demand on personal protection equipment for doctors and nurses, many other vulnerable, but essential, workers have been left with no protection at all when working with the public. Homemade fabric masks may not provide the same level of protection as hospital-grade PPE, but provide a greater level of safety than not using any kind of face protection.

The Franklin County Extension Homemakers have been sewing masks for: a Farmington Nursing Home; Maine General Hospital; New England Rehab Hospital in Portland; a senior homeless shelter, and many friends and family members.

The Franklin County Extension Homemakers work in partnership with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.