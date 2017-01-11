Upcoming events at Spruce Mountain High School

JAY - Here is a listing of weekly events coming up at Spruce Mountain High School:

Week of Jan. 16–31, 2017

Martin Luther King Day:

In observance of Dr. Martin Luther-King, Jr.’s birthday there will be no school in RSU 73 schools on Monday, Jan. 16.

Mid Term Exams:

SMHS students will have mid-term exams from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20. An exam schedule was sent home with all students. Exams will be held from 7:45 – 11:15 each day, except Wednesday, which is a late arrival day so tests will be 8:45 – 12:15 on this day. If signed permission slips are returned, students may leave after their exams are done. Make-up exams will take place each afternoon. Students are responsible for providing their own transportation if they choose to leave early on these days. Buses will run at the regular times on these days.

Math Meet:

There will be a math meet at Fryeburg Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

2nd Quarter:

The end of the 2nd Quarter Ranking period end on Friday, Jan. 20.

School Wide Assembly:

We will have an assembly on Friday, Jan. 27 to honor the Students of the Month, Phoenix Award winners and Department Award winners.

College Visits:

There are two upcoming college trips for Juniors and Seniors. Anyone who would like to go can sign up in the Guidance Office. They will attend SMCC on Jan. 31 and CMCC on Feb. 2.