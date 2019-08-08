Upgraded pre-K playground at Mallett School to be ready for September

FARMINGTON - The pre-Kindergarten playground at W.G. Mallett School recently underwent a major upgrade.

The crew from Tree Line Landscape created a natural space with trees, plants, rocks and wood. The pre-K teachers are thrilled with the finished space and can’t wait for children to experience it.

In order for the new plantings to establish healthy root systems, the playground will remain closed for the rest of the month. Signs and caution tape are up, so the staff is asking people to please be patient and not enter the space until the signs and tape have been removed.