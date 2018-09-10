UWTVA now taking window pane insulation applications

FARMINGTON - United Way is taking applications for the Community Energy Challenge. If you live in a drafty home and want to save $30-$40 per month on your heating bills, call us at 778-5048.

Key volunteers will come measure your windows and then work with volunteers to build custom insulating inserts that you can use for years to come. Anyone qualifying for heating assistance can get up to 6 FREE panels! Call now to get on the list.

Workshops start Sept. 29 in the basement of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church and will run every Saturday until Dec. 8 (except Nov. 2 and Dec. 1). Workshops go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a potluck meal.