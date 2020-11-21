Valerianne Hinkley wins the 2020 Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award

WILTON—Wilton resident, Valerianne Hinkley has been awarded a Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for 2020. Ms. Hinkley is a UMF freshmen where she is an active member of the Honors Program and a 2020 fall inductee of the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity APO). Both the Honors Program & APO have volunteering requirements, while the Honors Program has waived their fall semester requirement, Valerianne has still completed it as she enjoys being involved in helping others.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) has 3 levels, Bronze, Silver, and Gold, all are based on hours a person does and requires all volunteering to be verified by the certified organization. The volunteering must all be unpaid acts of volunteer service benefitting others.

Ms Hinkley has been volunteering since she was a little girl and her grandfather Linwood would take her to nursing homes to decorate with the Mead Paper Office ladies and she’d help with the Relay for Life events, slowing doing more good acts and volunteering as she grew up. In 2017, her passion to help others deepened and she started doing more and more. From little things like volunteering with the local fire department during their community events, helping with the downtown Wilton events, volunteering across the state and now being a United Way Volunteer when needed.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is to honor individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too, according their requirements. Since being first established, the PVSA has continued under each presidential administration to honor the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation.

As Miss New England USA Ambassador Teen 2020-2021, Valerianne is able to submit for the award each year and they USA Ambassador Pageant office will verify all volunteering hours and criteria as a certified organization. The Pageant’s motto is “Be the Good” while their mission is a charity driven organization that promotes Success through Leadership, Integrity, Character, and Confidence in today’s young women.