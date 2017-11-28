Verso Androscoggin Mill Employees support United Way

FARMINGTON - The employees of the Androscoggin Mill have recently completed their annual workplace campaign, meeting their goal and raising more than $70,000 for the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

Doug DiPasquale with Verso’s IT department, chaired this year’s Androscoggin Mill campaign. At its successful conclusion, Doug said: “It's an honor and privilege to be one of the 215 employees that helped our mill achieve our donation of $70,005.82 to our local United Way. The Andro Mill’s participation rate for this year’s campaign was 52 percent with the average donations of $310/yr.” Verso Corporation also contributed a $3,000 corporate contribution.

Becky Davis-Allen of Bangor Savings Bank, who is the volunteer chair for United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s 2017-18 Campaign, was present to graciously accept the symbolic check representing pledges to United Way.

“The generosity of the employees at Verso is a testament to their collective commitment to uplift all community members in a very tangible way by supporting our local United Way," Davis-Allen said. "My sincere thanks to all there who make this happen seems such a trivial gesture in comparison to the monumental efforts and staggering results."

United Way engages more than 50 workplaces in annual workplace campaigns, writes grants, hosts special events, and seeks individual contributions as part of its annual campaign to raise revenue to reinvest in programs that serve all of Franklin County and Livermore and Livermore Falls. In addition, contributed goods and services and volunteer service hours positively impact our community and are tracked as part of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s $800,000 annual goal.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour is appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming.