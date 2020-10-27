Veterans Day celebration planned for Nov. 11 in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE - The Chesterville Center Meeting House invites the community to attend the first outdoor Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday, November 11th at the Chesterville Meeting House. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

There will be two minutes of silence before the ringing of the bell at 11 a.m. Kitty Gee, long time Chesterville citizen and an active civic volunteer will ring the bell 11 times in memory of her husband, the late John Gee, for his service to our country on D-Day, June 6, 1944. John was an underwater demolition expert (aka “frogman,” now known as the Navy Seals). He landed on Utah Beach during the battle of Normandy.

Thanks to a grant written by Chesterville resident and volunteer Kathy Corbin Gregory, there will be a cart with a supply of masks and hand sanitizer available to ensure safe conditions in line with official pandemic recommendations for distancing and masks.

The Meeting House supporters would like to wish a Happy Veterans Day to all Veterans for their military service and to encourage all of us to reflect on the value of peace and harmony in our daily lives. The peace our veterans fought to preserve.

The Chesterville Meeting House is a 501(c)3 non-profit organized to preserve the historic building for community events. For more information about this event, contact Linwood Worster, 897-5572.