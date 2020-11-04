Veterans Day events for Nov. 11

FARMINGTON - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 will hold a lineup of Veterans Day events and Flag Rally on Nov. 11. Events are open to the public. Social Distancing will be required, along with masks. Small flags will be available for free to those who arrive 15 minutes early.

The first event will be held at 11 a.m. at the WWI Memorial on North Main St. The Legion Color Guard will present Colors (start on the LAST chime of 11 of the courthouse clock). Chaplain Langdon Adams will offer prayers followed by a wreath laying by designated veterans. TAPS will be played by bugler Paul Harnden and several Legionnaires and general members of the public will share some thoughts. Colors will be retired and the procession will move to Meetinghouse Park.

At 11:30 a.m. the Legion Color Guard will present the Colors. Chaplain Langdon Adams will offer prayers followed by a wreath laying by designated veterans. In the Settlers Cemetery behind the Courthouse the TAPS will again by played by bugler Paul Harnden and thoughts will be shared by speakers. Colors will be retired and the procession will move to Legion hall.

At noon at the Legion Hall a wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Post Memorial.

For more information contact Steve Bunker (592-1247) Pete Tracy (592-0313) or tracypf@tdstelme.net