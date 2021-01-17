VFW Post 3335 Friday night take-out suppers continue

By Janice Sweeney

JAY - Last Friday, the Frank L. Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars post's rib dinner was an unbelievable success. The community always comes through for us.

We have not been open since last March so these suppers enable us to keep our bills paid but, more importantly, we are able to help our veterans through our programs like collecting 800 pairs of socks for our homeless veterans in December.

This month we are filling a Wish List with comfort items that will be taken to Togus. The list includes, nail clippers, shampoo, no cream rinse, toothbrush holders, deodorant, mouthwash (no alcohol) body lotion, body wash, toothpaste and polygraph.

Our Friday take-out suppers will continue. This coming one coming up on Friday, Jan. 22 is ham and scalloped potato casserole with a side of green beans and banana cream pudding. Served starting at 5 p.m. and the cost is $8. The following Friday will be American chop suey with tossed salad and dessert.