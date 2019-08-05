Vienna Historical Society holds Antique Fair and Flea Market on Aug. 17

VIENNA - The Vienna Historical Society will hold its 7th annual Antique Fair and Flea Market on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Historical Society Grounds on Route 41 in Vienna.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lots of antiques, collectibles and other merchandise available, as well good food to eat and plenty of convenient parking. As a community service the society offers free space for sellers from any town.

Please call 293-4815 for more information.