Vienna Historical Society offers Antique Fair and Flea Market

VIENNA - The Vienna Historical Society will hold its 6th Annual Antique Fair and Flea Market on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Last year's fair was quite crowded with many assorted vendors and even more sellers are expected this year. Every kind of item will be offered, as participants lay out their varied wares and crafts from the studio, work room, attic, garage, barn, shed and storage bin—unique antiques, delectable collectibles, notable potables and incredible edibles.

Delicious early morning coffee and pastries will be available from Libby’s Home Kitchen, and Mill Stream Grange will be offering lunchtime eats and drinks. We encourage vendor participation by offering free space to all sellers from any town—call 293-4815 for more information. Whether you come to buy or to sell, we welcome you, and a good time is guaranteed.