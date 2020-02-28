Vintage motorcycle enthusiasts to gather in Wilton

WILTON - The 2nd Annual Mid Winter Vintage Moto CycleMaineia gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St in Wilton.

Plans are for a Potluck lunch, lots of chatter, bench racing and tall tales of riding and restoration adventures. People are welcome to bring small, leak free motorbikes to display and items for a mini swap meet. There are hopes of having a showing of old motorcycle movies and clips as well.

The event is free and open to anyone with an interest in old motorcycles, regardless of brand. If there is a winter storm watch or warning for that day the meeting will be moved to Sunday, March 8. For more info or questions please contact Jack at 607-434-4902 or upcntry@telenet.net.