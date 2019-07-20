Vintage motorcycle owners to meet in Wilton on July 27

WILTON - The second annual Western Maine Lakes and Mountains vintage motorcycle ride will be held on Saturday, July 27.

Riders will meet at St. Luke's Episcopal Church , 59 High Street Wilton starting at 8:30 am for coffee, tall tales and tire kicking. Group chat at 9:30 a.m. with bikes on the road by 10 for the AM loop of the self guided tour. The old motorcycles will return to the Church for lunch around 12:30 p.m., then leave for an afternoon loop at about 2 p.m. Each loop is about 2 hours.

Last year more than 25 vintage motorcycles attended, from a 1948 Indian Chief to a 1965 BMW to 1990's Hondas. Riders came from as far as New York City and Buffalo, NY and as close as Farmington.

Any motorcycle 25 years old or older is welcome, plus retrobikes and any year Moto Guzzi. If your old bike isn't running, bring what runs.

Each rider will receive a sheet with a suggested route, and can ride alone or with a group they are comfortable with.

For those that want to get a jump start on the weekend there will be a Lasagna dinner and early bird bike show at the church on Friday evening.

There is no charge for anything. This is a group of friends, old and new just getting together to enjoy old motorcycles and scooters. The hat will be passed to cover lunch and gas for the chase truck.

So that the food both days can be planned, please email upcntry@telenet.net or call/text Jack at 607-434-4902 to let them know you are coming or with any questions.