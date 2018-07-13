Vintage motorcycles to meet in Wilton for ride

WILTON - The first annual Western Maine Lakes and Mountains Vintage Motorcycle Ride will take place on Saturday, July 28. The self guided tour will start and end at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 58 High Street Wilton. Motorcycles can arrive starting at 8 a.m. for coffee and donuts, with a riders chat at 9:30 a.m. and off on the first leg of the tour around 10 a.m. or before.

Any motorcycle 25 years old and older is welcome. The tour also welcomes "retrobikes," such as modern Triumphs, Royal Enfield Bullets and the like, along with any year Moto Guzzi. If your old motorcycle is not running, feel free to ride a newer model. It is asked that all riders wear proper safety gear, including a helmet. There are plans to have a "chase truck" to follow the riders in case of breakdowns.

The ride will leave the Church for the morning loop by 10 a.m., returning by 12:30 p.m. for a sandwiches and salads lunch, then leave for the afternoon route around 1:30 p.m. During lunch the vintage motorcycles will be on display in the church parking lot, with the public welcome to attend. Each rider will get a sheet listing the suggested route and can follow the directions at their own pace. The routes have been carefully selected for interesting roads and views, and are about 80 miles long each.

Riders from Maine, NH, Vermont, Mass and New York are expected, with a wide variety of motorcycle makes such as a 1945 Indian Chief, Honda 350/4, BMW /2 and /5, Puch, Honda Dream, and Moto Guzzi just to name a few.

The ride is free. It is just a bunch of friends getting together for a cruise. Donations will be gladly accepted for the provided lunch and fuel for the chase truck. There will also be a Lasagna dinner and Motorcycle display at the Church on Friday evening for those riders that are coming in early from out of town.

For more details, or to let them know you are coming so they can plan the food, please call 897-5621, ask for Jack, or email jackcole13820@yahoo.com