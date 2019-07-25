Volunteers sought for Phillips Children’s Festival this August

PHILLIPS - Wonderland, the day-long Children’s Festival that coincides with Phillips Old Home Days, is accepting applications for volunteers.

Wonderland takes place on the third Friday of August; it opens to the public at 1 p.m. and closes the gates at 6 p.m. There are 20 booths of activities, experiences and gifts for children of all ages. The goal of Wonderland is to create an environment of possibility and imagination, at its best, for all who enter. It is about creating an environment that encourages the recognition of the magical in the ordinary.

Volunteers select a role, such as faerie or pirate, and then stay in the role through-out the festival event. Volunteers run the booths and interact with the children while keeping in role. It is a creative experience, especially suited to art and theater students, but appealing to anyone who delights in the imaginary. Some of the opportunities include making faerie houses with guests; painting magic boxes and rocks; face painting; prize fishing; manning the hattery; teaching faerie dances; manning the puppet booth among many others.

On the Friday of Wonderland, volunteers arrive at 10am to set up the event. Pizza lunch and barbecue dinner are included in the perks. Volunteers who are students are also eligible for a $50 honorarium. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 10.

Wonderland is sponsored by Dr. Susy and Davis Sanders of Phillips and many, many friends of Wonderland, including the Farmington Rotary Club, Northwoods Truck Pulls, Edmunds Market, and numerous individuals both locally and internationally. Wonderland is in its 14th year.

To request an application, email: susynow@hotmail.com. For more information, contact Susy directly at: (207) 491-7606.