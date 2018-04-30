W.G. Mallett School sponsoring flea market/yard sale on Saturday, May 5

FARMINGTON - The W.G. Mallett School PTA will be sponsoring their 3rd annual flea market and yard sale on Saturday, May 5. Proceeds from this event will be used to help send Mallett School students to summer camps.

To reserve a space, please call the W.G. Mallett School at 778-3529. Spaces are $15. Participants will need to provide their own tables. In the event that it should rain there will be space available inside to hold the sale.

The W.G. Mallett School PTA would also be happy to accept any donations toward their space at this sale. Donations can arrive at school on Friday, May 4 after close of school or you can call the Mallett School to make other arrangements.