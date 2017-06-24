Waldo to hit the streets of Farmington this July

FARMINGTON - Where's Waldo this July? In Farmington, of course. That’s right the famous fellow in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is returning to Farmington to spend the month of July for the sixth year in a row. He’ll be visiting twenty two different local businesses.

Those who spot him can win prizes, including buttons, books, and more. From Mainestone Jewelers on Broadway to Mixed - Up on Maine Street, from 3-D Games to Everyday Music, Waldo figures will be showing up in Downtown stores. Waldo is not the only one missing.Waldo’s wife Wenda has joined him this year and is hiding in DDG Booksellers. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo in Farmington!” search list and passport with the names of all the businesses. Spotting Waldos (and one Woof) in eighteen or more businesses and turning them in at Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers will win a Waldo button and an entry for other, larger prizes to be drawn at a Waldo party on July 31. The Grand Prize is a complete six-volume set of Waldo books. People who prefer a shorter version of the hunt can collect the cards from ten businesses and pick up a Waldo button at Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers.

Waldo is the creation of Martin Handford, whose entertaining drawings of crowd scenes swept the world in 1987. Since then, the Where’s Waldo books have held a cherished spot on bookstore shelves the world over. There are now over 55 million Waldo books in print worldwide and they’ve been translated into eighteen languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo and his cast of wandering companions.In fact this year marks Waldo's 30th anniversary

In celebration of Waldo's longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and over 250 independent bookstores all across the country, including Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers here in Farmington, to have fun and encourage people to visit local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the game lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Farmington, call Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers at (207) 778-3454 or email them at info@ddgbooks.com