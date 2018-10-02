Walk for Heat benefit is Oct. 14

INDUSTRY - Shorey Chapel will host the third annual Jane Dean Memorial Walk for Heat at 12 pm on Sunday, Oct. 14. All proceeds to benefit The ECU Heat program.

Rain date on Oct. 21 only if heavy rain or thunder. Water will be provided.

The walk will be up to three miles down Shadagee Road, starting at the Industry Town Parking Lot across from Clearwater Marina at Allens Mills, and ending there with refreshments.

For more information contact Fran Brann 491-3803 or Dan Palmer 778-4158.