Western Maine Audubon presents ‘Through A Lens: The Fine Art of Bird Photography’ on Sept. 11

FARMINGTON - Nick Leadley, acclaimed nature photographer based in Rangeley, will present a talk on Sept. 11, 2019, at 7 p.m. in Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, at the University of Maine at Farmington. It will include tips for photographing birds and other wildlife. The talk is open and free to the public.

Since 2003, Leadley has been the owner and operator of Nick Leadley Nature Photography in Rangeley, offering high-quality photographic prints, note cards, and photographic workshops. He has traveled to Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands, Great Britain, Svalbard, and throughout the United States to capture images of birds. From 2018 to the present, Leadley has been a partner in Florida Bird Photo Adventures, giving bird photography tours and workshops along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Visit his website at: http://www.touchthewildphotos.com/

Leadley graduated from the Rhode Island School of Photography in 1994. From 1992-94 he was staff photographer and reporter for the Boothbay Register in Boothbay Harbor; from 1994-95 staff photographer for the Phoenix Publishing Company in Bristol, RI; and from 1997-99 staff sports photographer and reporter for the Lincoln County Weekly in Damariscotta. He is the winner of five New England Press Association awards for sports reporting and photography. He has been a registered Maine Guide since 2013. Leadley is the editor of the self-published book Gavia: Tales from Loon Country, which pairs his photographs of Common Loons with written submission from the world over about these amazing birds; the book will be available for purchase and signing by the author after the talk.