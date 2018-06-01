Western Maine Community Action taking fuel assistance applications until July 15

WILTON - Western Maine Community Action has received word that they can continue to take LIHEAP (fuel assistance) applications until July 15.

For those households who pay for their own heat, the benefit can cover any unpaid deliveries made after Oct. 1, 2017 or can be used as a credit for the upcoming heating season. Households can apply even if the heat is included in the rent. If you have not received a Fuel Assistance benefit since Nov. 1, 2017 and would like to apply, please call 645-3764 and set up an appointment.

Applications are taken at the WMCA Service Center which is located at 20B Church Street in East Wilton. If a person can’t come to the Service Center, other arrangements can be made. Household income must fall under 150 percent of poverty unless there is a member who is hypothermic (under 2 or over 60). Then the guideline is 170 percent of poverty. If a household member pays medical expenses, including health insurance, co-pays, prescriptions,etc., the income guidelines are higher than below.

Monthly Guidelines

Family of 1 - $1,508 / $1,709 (with hypothermic member)

Family of 2 - $2,030 / $2,301 (with hypothermic member)

Family of 3 - $2,553 / $2,893 (with hypothermic member)

Family of 4 - $3,075 / $3,485 (with hypothermic member)

Information gathered during the intake process for HEAP is also used for the Electric Lifeline Program. ELP may be able to assist those eligible with a credit on their Central Maine Power Company bill.

Western Maine Community Action, Inc. is a nonprofit agency providing services to eligible people in Franklin, Androscoggin, and Oxford counties. Services include health navigator services, nutritional services, housing, fuel assistance, weatherization, job training services and information and referral. The agency’s mission is to advocate for, strengthen, and coordinate all resources that will assist us in promoting the self-sufficiency and independence of people.