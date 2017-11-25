Western Maine Play Museum holiday gift registry

WILTON - The holidays are coming - the time where we enjoy giving gifts to those people who are closest to us. Won’t you consider giving a special gift to Western Maine Play Museum? Whereas a cash donation is always welcome, you may instead want to also consult the museum’s Exhibit Registry (www.myregistry/public/westernmaineplaymuseum). This could be a great gift for that person who seems to have everything, or for someone who is very difficult to find the right gift for. This could also be a great gift option for children to make purchases for the museum in honor of a parent or relative. By using the WMPM registry, you can find a unique gift for that special person, and support your favorite children’s museum at the same time.

How it works: This registry is very similar to a bridal registry, with which you may be more familiar. The WMPM registry is a listing of many items that you can purchase through our registry site and placing your order there. All of these items were chosen by the museum exhibit design committee, and all items will be used for exhibits. There is a wide range of price points, from just a few dollars up to several hundred dollars, giving you the option of buying several smaller gifts instead of just one big one, if you wish. So far, the registry wish list includes items you may purchase for the Train Room, the Invention Room, the Quiet Room, the Infant-Toddler Room, the Nature Room, the Magnet Room... with several more rooms to go! The exhibit committee is continuing to add to this registry weekly, as we complete our wish lists for each of the exhibit rooms, so do consult it frequently for new items!

You may click on an item for more information about it - particularly what exhibit room this item will be used for. When you purchase an item, take note of the address for shipment - you will need to enter that information under “ship to” when you order. We would like your gift to be mailed directly to us. We will be alerted to your purchase and we can properly thank you - and send you a tax receipt!

We know you are wondering when the museum will be opening! Please be assured, we are making slow but steady progress in managing our most recent federal grant, which will completely cover the renovation of our building. But there have been many many steps in this process, each of which must be completed precisely in order not to invalidate the grant. Most recently, we have taken a major leap: we have secured an architect who will put together very detailed bid specs for a general contractor, which will also include sub-contractors, customized build-outs of certain spaces, specific items or price limits for different finishes for things like flooring and trim and other construction materials. It’s a very complex process, and each step takes time. You may not see much happening on the surface, but the board is paddling like mad underneath! We will get there, we are all confident of that fact! Thanks for your continuing faith in this project.

For more information about donating, purchasing naming rights to one of the rooms still remaining, and other ways you can help, check out the museum website: www.westernmaineplay.org. Or contact board vice-president Lori Lewis 645-3945, lorilewis@myfairpoint.net. Western Maine Play Museum is a registered non-profit with 501(c)(3) status. All donations are tax-deductible and gratefully received.