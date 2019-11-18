Western Maine Play Museum holiday happenings

WILTON - At Thanksgiving season, it’s so very easy to feel thankful for our many blessings at home and in our community. And at the top of the list for community marvels is the thriving existence of Western Maine Play Museum, which opened last summer in Wilton. Our community’s time, energy, love and commitment to this project has made WMPM a favorite “happy place” for many area families.

In addition to the bright and inviting exhibits, WMPM also has featured some wonderful special programming, both during the museum day for kids, and after hours for adults, all of which have been well received. Recent events have included Halloween festivities for kids, and an Escape Room adventure for adults. Freaky Fridays have featured many different science activities with local Mt Blue High School science teacher, Michael Reid. Look for the next session to start after the holidays. A Women’s Clothing Swap was a delightful and successful evening out, and women left with new outfits at bargain prices.

Upcoming events include Pumpkin Pie Making, at 1 p.m. on Saturday November 23. This event is free for members, and will cost $3 for visitors (in addition to museum admission). Children will be making little individual pumpkin pies to eat that day, and also to bring home. Space is limited to 6 children, so make sure you contact the museum to reserve your spot. (joni@westernmaineplay.org, or 645-3555).

Lots of holiday activities are planned - check our facebook postings for updates so that you don’t miss any of the fun! Events will include a Christmas Carol singalong around the museum piano on Saturday December 21 at 1 p.m., with special snacks afterwards. And children will enjoy their own special celebration at a “Noon Year’s Party” with confetti, balloons, and special activities to welcome the New Year, on December 31 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m..

If you are thinking about holiday gift giving, there are many ways you can share the fun of the museum with your own family and community. Gift memberships are a popular item, with a variety of membership options. Organizations can also purchase memberships so that their employees/clients can enjoy up to 6 admissions per day at a 50 percent discount. Some organizations have purchased a super organization membership where their employees/clients get a day’s admission for free. You can also donate a membership to someone in the community by becoming a museum membership sponsor. All of this information is available on the museum website, where memberships can be directly purchased:www.westernmaineplay.org.

The museum also sells a variety of T shirts, hats, fleece jackets, harp CDs, all at very reasonable prices. All of these items are also great holiday gifts.

Many people wished that they could purchase additional courtyard bricks to commemorate a special family member or friend, or additional new grandchildren! WMPM is pleased to announce that engraved bricks will again be available for purchase through the website https://donationbricks.com/westernmaineplay. The courtyard will be remodeled in the spring and all these bricks will be installed - including previously ordered ones which are safely in storage. It will be great fun for community members to look for their names and know that they have a permanent place at WMPM.

An unusual and unique gift for a very special someone is an overnight at the museum! Build a fort and then sleep inside it! These have extremely limited availability, and includes a craft led by museum staff, and a cold breakfast. Contact Joni James, the museum executive director, for more information and reservations: joni@westernmaineplay.org, or 645-3555

And finally, the WMPM gift registry welcomes your purchase of items from the museum wish list. All of these items will be used in exhibit updates. Grandparents in particular have enjoyed purchasing a special museum item in honor of a beloved child. It’s a great gift for the friend who has everything. You can consult the registry at https://www.myregistry.com/giftlist/westernmaineplaymuseum.

Check in with us frequently on facebook for updates and events!