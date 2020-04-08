Western Mountains Baptist Church offering $1,000 scholarship

NEW PORTLAND - For the fourth year in a row, the Western Mountains Baptist Church is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior residing in the towns served by Carrabec and Mt. Abram High Schools - MSAD 74 and MSAD 58, respectively.

Students are encouraged to complete an application on the WMBC website or print the form and mail to: WMBC, PO Box 264, Kingfield 04947. Forms are also available from a guidance counselor.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 15.

WMBC is excited to help a local student with the cost of their first semester expenses as they pursue their educational goals after high school.