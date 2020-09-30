Western Mountains Baptist Church pastor receives award

NEW PORTLAND - The congregation at the Western Mountains Baptist Church recently learned that Pastor Tom DuBois and wife, Betsy, received the distinguished Aubrey and Peggy Jones award.

Each year pastors and their spouses are invited to attend a weekend long encouragement retreat to be renewed and refreshed and to make connections with other spiritual leaders from New England. During the retreat an award is presented that “recognizes couples who have committed their lives to sharing the Gospel and making a difference in New England. Recipients are nominated by their peers who respect the work that they are doing in New England and see them as an example to follow.”

Only one award from all six of the New England states is presented annually. Please help us in acknowledging Pastor Tom and Betsy for their loving, faithful and committed service to God and to the people of western Maine.