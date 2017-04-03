NEW PORTLAND - There is a new scholarship in town! The Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland is excited to announce the availability of their first annual Community Scholarship.

A $1,000 award will be presented to a Western Maine student who has demonstrated academic and personal potential and service to their community.

Graduating seniors from Mt. Abram High School and Carrabec High School are encouraged to submit an online application here.

The deadline to apply is April 29. For more information talk to the high school guidance counselor at Carrabec High School, Mt. Abram High School or call Pastor Tom DuBois at 557-3802.