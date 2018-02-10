What’s new at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The catalog is web-based and can be searched using a device. www.libraryworld.com/opac, then type: cv library, no password.

ADULT FICTION: Deadly Coast, Deadly Straits, Deadly Crossing, by RE McDermott; The Wise Man’s Fear, The Name of the Wind, The Slow Regard of Silent Things by Patrick Rothfuss; The Mountain Between Us by Charles Martin; Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng; Paul Christopher series by Charles McCarry; Deadly Trespass by Sandra D Nealy; How to Read Water by Kristen Gooley; Radio Free Vermont by Bill McKibben; The Wall by Marlen Haushofer; Mainly Needlepoint Mysteries by Lea Wait; Midnight Line by Lee Child; Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich; Largesse of the Sea Maiden Stories by Denis Johnson; Need to Know by Karen Cleveland; Robicheaux by James Lee Burke; Unbound by Stuart Woods; Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks; Women in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck; Year One by Nora Roberts.

ADULT NONFICTION: What Unites Us by Dan Rather; Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson; Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff; Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann; Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other by Craig Grossi; Higher is Waiting by Tyler Perry; Perfect Strangers: Friendship, Strength, and Recovery After Boston’s Worst Day by Roseann Sdoia; When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing by Daniel H. Pink.

AUDIOBOOKS: Liberty’s Last Stand by Stephen Coonts; Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly; The Travelers by Chris Pavone; Killer Look by Linda Fairstein; Deadly Fate by Heather Graham; You’ll Grow Out of It by Jessi Klein; The Castle of Kings by Oliver Potzsch; Bobby Kennedy by Larry Tye.

YOUNG ADULT: In the Shadow of the Sun by Anne Sibley O’Brien; The Ghostfaces, and The Caldera by John Flanagan; Fire, and Bitter Blue by Kristin Cashore; Door to January by Gillian French; Far From The Tree by Robin Benway; Good and Gone by Megan Frazier Blakemore; Rattled Bones by S.M. Parker; The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas.

CHILDREN: Picture books by Jan Brett; Maine titles: Hattie & Hudson by Chris Van Dusen; Snappsy the Alligator by Julie Falatko; I’m Afraid Your Teddy Bear is in Trouble Today by Jancee Dunn; Cricket in the Thicket by Carol Murray; Shaking Things Up by Susan Hood; Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly; Dear Girl, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal; Love by Matt De La Pena; She Persisted by Chelsea Clinton; Diary of a Minecraft Zombie Vol 1 & 2 by Zack Zombie; Diary of an 8-bit Warrior by Cube Kid; Pokemon Collection by S.E. Heller; Mystery of the Bear Cub by Tamra Wight; It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel by Firoozeh Dumas; Ms. Bixby’s Last Day by John David Anderson; All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook by Leslie Connor; Isabel Feeney by Beth Fantaskey; Mayday by Karen Harrington; Mighty Jack by Ben Hatke; Maxi’s Secrets by Lynn Plourde; The Best Man by Richard Peck; Beetle Boy by M.G. Leonard.

DVDs: 6 Below Miracle on the Mountain; Alive; Mountain Between Us, Warren Miller: Like There’s No Tomorrow; Warren Miller’s Higher Ground; Warren Miller: Off the Grid; Warren Miller’s Chasing Shadows; Warren Miller’s No Turning Back; 127 Hours; Into the Wild; Line of Descent; Minnions.

Also available is an Interlibrary Loan so books can be borrowed from other sites, computers with scan, fax and print capabilities, 100 mbps Wi-Fi, children’s play space, magazines, newspapers, Audiobooks, DVDs, VHS tapes, Music CDs, games, puzzles and access to free eBooks and Audiobooks with a free membership. Call 237-3535 for more information.