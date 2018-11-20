Widows Sons Masonic Motorcycle Riders Association donates to local food pantries

RANGELEY - The Widows Sons Masonic Motorcycle Riders Association Mt. Chapter, a non-profit Masonic Organization that raises money for local families in need in Franklin County, recently donated a total of $1,250 to the following food pantries: Stratton Food Pantry, Rangeley Food Pantry, Phillips Food Pantry, United Methodist Economic Ministry Food Pantry in Salem, and the Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington.

The group operates primarily out of the Rangeley area but have members across the county and try to support charities throughout Franklin County. They raise money locally through various fund raisers throughout the year with all profits being donated right back into the community.

They have also offered services to anyone in need of assistance be it monetary, simple labor or coordination of services with a special focus on the elderly or disabled folks who otherwise would struggle making it through the winter.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact them directly at:

WSMC

P.O. Box 852

Rangeley, ME 04970

Or by emailing wsmc.fo@gmail.com