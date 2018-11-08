Widows’ Sons Mountain Chapter donates to Care and Share Food Closet

RANGELEY - Freemasonry has a long tradition of supporting charitable causes worldwide. The Widows’ Sons Mountain Chapter of the Maine Masonic Riders Association continues that mission by donating funds to local food banks during the Holiday Season.

On Nov. 5, Club President Eric Smith, Vice President Jacob Richards and Trustee Rick Teele presented a check to Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington.

Care and Share Food Closet is one of the largest food pantries in central Maine, serving about 300 families representing nearly 800 individuals each month. For information on programs, donations and volunteer opportunities, call (207)778-0586 or contact by email at careandsharefoodcloset@gmail.com