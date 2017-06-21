Wilhelm Reich Museum opens on July 1

RANGELEY - The Wilhelm Reich Museum on Dodge Pond Road will open for the 2017 season on Saturday, July 1.

Few places in the world combine the intellectual fascination and raw natural beauty of Orgonon, home of one of the 20th Century’s most controversial figures: Austrian-born, physician-scientist Wilhelm Reich.

The Wilhelm Reich Museum represents the life and work of physician-scientist Wilhelm Reich (1897-1957) and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The collections of the Wilhelm Reich Museum contain period furnishings, scientific instruments, paintings and works of art on paper, photographic materials, personal items, textiles and library materials. The Library contains several thousand published volumes, journals, and reports. Forty-six original paintings by Reich, several original drawings and a Kaethe Kollwitz woodcut, scientific charts, and an original blueprint are also within the museum collections.

Visit the museum and learn about this brilliant scientist and his experiments. Did you know he made a Cloud Buster that could make it rain or hold off rain? The tour of the museum starts off with a film: "Man's Right to Know: The Story of Wilhelm Reich" which explains in animation how the Cloudbuster functions. As well as his many other inventions and experiments. Our knowledgeable guides will answer any questions.

Children can explore a hands-on Discovery Room. And the Observatory roof provides spectacular vistas of the region’s open skies, lakes, and surrounding countryside.

Reich’s tomb, with its dramatic bronze portrait bust, is in a forest clearing nearby.

A bookstore/gift shop gives access to all Reich's published work.

The Observatory is open in July and August, Wednesday through Sunday 1-5 p.m. September: Saturdays only 1-5 p.m.. Special tours year-round by appointment. For more information (207-864-3443) e-mail: wreich@rangeley.org or website: www.wilhelmreichtrust.org.