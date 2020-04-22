Wilson Lake Ice-Out winner declared

WILTON - Ice is officially out on Wilson Lake, and a winner in the annual ice-out contest sponsored by the Wilton Fish & Game Association has been declared.

Bruce Dyke, longtime caretaker of the contest officially declared the ice out at 8 p.m. on April 19, but no one had guessed that date in the contest. The closest entry was Roberta Yeaton of East Wilton, who guessed the ice would be out at 6:30 p.m. on April 20. The ice is declared officially out when you can take a boat all the way from the boat ramp to the island without encountering ice.

Roberta won $100 for her guess. To maintain appropriate social distancing, Bruce Dyke presented the $100 bill at the end of a fishing pole by the lake.

Proceeds from the annual contest benefit the Wilton Fish & Game Association, which has been encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors since 1929. For more information, find the club on Facebook or visit wiltonfishandgame.com.