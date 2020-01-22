Wilton Day Extension Homemakers select new president

WILTON - At the Dec. 12 meeting Hazel Flagg stepped down from the position of Wilton Day Extension Homemakers president. Cherilyn Klinker will be the new President for 2020.

On Jan. 9 the Homemakers had 17 members present for its meeting. Patty Benson presented a program on senior nutrition and healthy snacks. She had snacks she handed out for the program. Attendees received recipes to make at home, along with information on healthy eating.

Homemakers are currently collecting tissues for the Wilton schools and will be dropping them off on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Wilton Day Extension Homemakers will meet on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at St Luke’s Church on High Street. Our program will be on the state of Wyoming. All are welcome to attend.

On Feb. 20 the Homemakers will have a craft day at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Church. Attendees will be learning how to make crochet casserole covers. Any member or non-member is welcome to attend.

For more information please contact 207-293-2322.