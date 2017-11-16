Wilton Day Homemakers hosting craft fair on Nov. 18

WILTON - The Wilton Day Homemakers will be holding a craft fair on Nov. 18, featuring a lunch, treats and themed gift baskets.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church at 59 High Street. A lunch will be served, with the Homemakers also hosting a cookie walk. Themed baskets will be available, as will crafters. It is the perfect place to pick up some holiday gifts.

Pictured at right is (left to right going around the table) Betty Douglas, Beverly West, Desiree Atwood, Connie Reynolds, Connie Beady, Lois King, Linda Cushman and Ann Ibarguen making pine cone ornaments for the Rotary Tree.