Wilton Democratic Committee endorses candidate, invites public to Meet & Greet on June 11

WILTON - The Wilton Democratic Committee voted to endorse several candidates running for county offices and their local Maine House of Representatives seat.

At this month’s meeting, WDC members chose to voice their support of several candidates by unanimous vote, including: Margot Joly, for Franklin County Judge of Probate; Pam Prodan, (incumbent) for County Treasurer; Andrew Robinson, (incumbent) for District Attorney in the region containing Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin Counties; and Cherieann Harrison, for House District 114 (which encompasses Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton).

Members of the WDC will wait until after the primary on June 12 to consider endorsing Democratic candidates currently facing challengers in the primary, including those running for Governor and State Senate District 17, as well as candidates in the federal Senate and Congressional District 2 races. Both Jan Collins (of Wilton) and Gary McGrane (of Jay) are vying for the opportunity to be the Democratic nominee to run in the general election to represent District 17 (which includes Wilton).

The WDC is hosting a Primary Candidate Meet & Greet on Monday, June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Collins Cakes & Bakes on Main Street in Wilton, where voters in the region are invited to enjoy free desserts while talking with these (and other) candidates on the Democratic primary ballot.