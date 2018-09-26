Wilton Democratic Committee hosting candidate meet & greet on Oct. 13

WILTON - The Wilton Democratic Committee is hosting a Candidate Meet & Greet on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Wilton Lions Club located at 364 Main Street. Voters in the Franklin County region are invited to enjoy light fare and desserts while meeting with candidates on the Democratic ballot in our districts before the general election on Nov. 6.

Featured guest Jared Golden, candidate for Congressional District 2, will join several other local

candidates to talk about their values and priorities, share how they will serve you, and answer any

questions folks may have. Other candidates include: Jan Collins (of Wilton), for State Senate District 17 (which includes all of Franklin Co. and parts of Kennebec Co.); Cherieann Harrison (of Wilton), for State Representative District 114 (which encompasses Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton); Tina Riley, (incumbent) for State Rep District 74; Cynthia Soma-Hernandez, State Rep District 112; Pam Prodan (of Wilton, incumbent) for Franklin County Treasurer; and Andrew Robinson, (incumbent) for District Attorney (Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin Counties).

Members of the WDC endorse all the Democratic candidates on the November ballot for Wilton

districts, including: Jared Golden; Janet Mills, for Governor; Jan Collins; Cherieann Harrison; Pam

Prodan; Margot Joly, for Franklin Co. Judge of Probate; and Andrew Robinson.

The WDC would like to remind everyone to vote either by absentee ballot or at the polls on Nov. 6.