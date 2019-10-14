Wilton Fish & Game Association offering basic hand gun training course

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game Association will be offering a basic hand gun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols. Participating students will undergo a four hour training at the Wilton Fish & Game location on Rt.2 in Wilton.

The class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are 15 students per class so that there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to pre-register and pay a

$25 class fee to hold their spot. To register please call Sharon at 778-3690 or email Borthwick@myfairpoint.net

The benefits of taking this class is each participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff's Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices.

Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for your holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.

The next class will be on Saturday Dec. 28.